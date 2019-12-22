2020 ISMA Supermodified Schedule Released

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Stafford Motor Speedway announced on Friday Call Before You Dig will sponsor the Pro Late Model event on Friday night, May 29. The Pro Late Models will race 81 laps.

“We want to thank Call Before You Dig for signing on to present this new event,” explained Stafford General Manager David Arute in a news release. “The initial feedback on the event has been positive across the board and has both race teams and race fans excited. Adding Call Before You Dig as an event partner brings this race to the next level.”

It will be the first time since 2012 that the Pro Late Models have raced at Stafford.

The program on Friday night, May 29 will also feature the SK Modifieds, Late Models, SK Lights, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks. The winner of the Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 will go home with $2,500 dollars.

Stafford Motor Speedway will kickoff their 2020 season with the 49 annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler coming up on Friday-Sunday, April 24-26.