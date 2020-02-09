2020 Super DIRTcar Series Season Preview



CONCORD, NC (WWLP)- The 2020 Super DIRTcar Series will kick off their 2020 season next week as part of Speedweeks in Florida at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for five nights of racing. that will start this upcoming Tuesday, February 11 and run until next Saturday, February 15.



The series will have one race at Can-Am Speedway on Saturday, April 11 for the Thunder in the Thousand Islands 100 followed by a race at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, NY on Monday, May 25.



They will have a very busy month in June and July. On Tuesday, June 23 for The Big Show, XII at Albany Saratoga Speedway followed by Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, Ontario on Sunday, June 28 LeRPM Speedway in Quebec on Monday, June 29.



The series will continue a very busy month in July beginning with the Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway on Thursday, July 2. There will be back to back races on Monday, July 6 at Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario and the Ransomville Summer Nationals at Ransomville Speedway in New York on Tuesday, July 7.



They will head back to the province of Quebec for two races back-to-back at Autodrome Granby on Monday, July 20 and Autodrome Drummondville on Tuesday, July 21.



On Sunday, July 26, the Hall of Fame 100 will take place at Weedsport Speedway followed by the Battle of the Midway at Orange County Fair Speedway on Tuesday, July 28 and then a return to Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey on Wednesday, July 29.



The next event will be in August for the Super DIRTcar Series on Tuesday, August 4 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. On Thursday, August 13, the Gerald Haers Memorial will take place at Land of Legends Raceway. The series will then head to Airborne Speedway on Tuesday, August 18.



The series will have back to back races on Labor Day Weekend with Mr. Dirt Track at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Saturday, September 5 followed by a race the next day at Utica-Rome Speedway on Sunday, September 6.



They will head back to Weedsport Speedway on Saturday, September 12 followed by Land of Legends Raceway on Saturday, September 19. The Battle of the Toga 100 will take place at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Saturday, September 26.



NAPA Auto Parts Super Dirt Week will take place at Oswego Speedway from Wednesday-Sunday, October 7-11. The Loud & Dirty Northeast Fall Nationals will return to Brockville Ontario Speedway on Friday night, October 16. The Eastern States 200 makes a return to Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY on Sunday, October 25.



The 2020 Super DIRTcar Series season finale will be at the Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC on Thursday-Saturday, November 5-7.



