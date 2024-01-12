SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2024 Spalding Hoophall Classic will continue into this weekend as thousands of people flock to Springfield for the highly anticipated tournament.

With that amount of people coming through our region, officials of the Basketball Hall of Fame say it will be a great boost for the local economy. They expect it to generate about 5 million throughout the tournament. 22News spoke with restaurants in downtown Springfield who eagerly preparing for the weekend rush of new customers.

Nadim Kashoush, the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill told 22News, “This is great news for us. It brings a lot of people to the city. Those people are going to go out and spend some money in our city. It’s just a great thing for us.”

The Hoophall Classic continues through this weekend and ends Monday. Tickets are still available but are limited.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.