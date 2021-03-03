47th annual Icebreaker event schedule announced at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – ACT (American Canadian Tour) and PASS (Pro All Star Series) officials announced on Tuesday the event schedule along with ticket information for the 47th annual Icebreaker that will take place on Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

There will be 10 divisions that will be racing throughout the weekend. For the first time, each division will have a one-day event. There will be an optional practice for race teams that are competing during the Icebreaker weekend on Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The pit gates on Friday, April 9 will open at 9:00 a.m.

On Saturday, April 10, race fans will get to see the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, along with the Sunoco Modifieds, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, NEMA Lites, 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open, and the Mini Stocks. The pit gates will open at 7:00 a.m. with rotating practice beginning at 9:00 a.m. and going until 12:30 p.m. The front grandstands will open at 10:00 a.m. Qualifying heat races will begin at 1:00 p.m. with opening ceremonies taking place at 3:00 p.m. and feature races to follow for the Sunoco Modifieds, NEMA Lites, 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, and the Mini Stocks.

On Sunday, April 11, race fans will get to see the debut of the Outlaw Open Modified Series Icebreaker 125 as they race for $10,000 to win. Some of the biggest names in Modifieds have entered such as Doug Coby, Bobby Santos, III, Ron Silk, Jon McKennedy, Anthony Nocella, Chris Pasteryak, Keith Rocco, Eric Goodale, Richard Savary, and Ronnie Williams.

The Late Models will race on Sunday as they will have a 40 lap feature along with the SK Lights and Limited Sportsmen as they will both race 25 laps. The pit gates will open on Sunday, April 11 at 9:30 a.m. The grandstands will open at 11:00 a.m. Rotating practice will begin at 12:10 p.m. and go until 1:10 p.m. Qualifying heat races will begin at 1:15 p.m. followed by Opening Ceremonies to be held at 2:30 p.m. and features to follow for the Late Models, SK Lights, Limited Sportsmen, and the Outlaw Open Modified Series.

“We think this schedule format is in everyone’s best interests,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “The one-day race format accommodates teams have other things going on in their lives and simply aren’t able to make it to the track for an entire weekend. Fans also won’t have to buy a ticket for both days if they can only attend one of them. It gives people more flexibility so they can enjoy as much racing as they want.”

“This format is a significant money-saver for teams,” PASS president Tom Mayberry added in the news release. “With qualifying and features on the same day, that’s one fewer night of hotels and other expenses that traveling teams have to pay for. Those costs can add up fast, and we don’t want teams to burn through a big chunk of their budget at the first race. It sets them up so they can potentially go to more races throughout the year.

Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week for the 47th annual Icebreaker. The grandstand limit capacity is 25% per state guidelines in Connecticut. Fans will not have to buy a two-day ticket. Each day at the Icebreaker will be a separate ticket. Tickets on Saturday for the Icebreaker will be $30 and on Sunday will be $35. Kids 12 & under will be $10 each day.