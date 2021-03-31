47th annual Icebreaker to be held next weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – The 47th annual Icebreaker will make a return to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park next weekend that will feature 10 divisions of racing including the debut of the Outlaw Open Modified Series. The 125 lap race will pay the winner $10,000. All divisions at the 47th annual Icebreaker will each have a one-day event.

There will be an optional practice on Friday, April 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

On Saturday, April 10, it will be the PASS Super Late Models as they will race 75 laps. Some of the drivers that have entered the event include D.J. Shaw as he will be looking to win his third PASS race in a row at the 5/8 mile oval. Shaw won the 2019 event at the Icebreaker and took down the win in the 2020 Sunoco World Series of Racing. Other drivers that have entered include Derek Griffith, Johnny Clark, Ben Rowe, and Eddie MacDonald.

The Sunoco Modifieds will also be apart of the program along with the NEMA Lites, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, Mini Stocks, and the Street Stock Open that will pay the winner of the race $1,000. Belchertown’s Chris Buffone took down the win in the Street Stock Open last fall at the Sunoco World Series of Racing. It was his first time racing at Thompson.

On Saturday, April 10, the pit gates will open at 7:00 a.m. with practice beginning at 9:00 a.m. and going until 12:30 p.m. The front gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Qualifying heat races will begin at 1:00 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 3:00 p.m. and then features to follow for the Sunoco Modifieds, NEMA Lites, Street Stock Open, PASS Super Late Models, Mini Stocks, and the EXIT Realty Pro Trucks.

On Sunday, April 11, it will be the debut of the Outlaw Open Modified Series as they will race 125 laps where the winner will go home with $10,000. The Late Models will also be apart of the program as they will race 40 laps and the Limited Sportsmen and SK Lights will race 25 laps. The pit gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and the front gates will open at 11:00 a.m. Rotating practice will take place from 12:10 p.m. until 1:10 p.m. Qualifying heat races will take place at 1:15 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., it will be opening ceremonies and then features to follow for the Limited Sportsman, Outlaw Open Modified B feature if needed, SK Lights, Late Models, and the Outlaw Open Modified feature as they will race 125 laps.

Some of the best drivers in modified racing from around the region have entered the event including Doug Coby, Jon McKennedy, Chris Pasteryak, Ronnie Williams, Patrick Emerling, Bobby Santos, III, and others.

For the 47th annual Icebreaker this year, fans can purchase a one-day ticket. A general admission ticket for adults on Saturday will be $30 for adults and for kids 12 and under will be $10. A general admission ticket for adults for Sunday will be $35 and kids 12 and under will be $10 A Saturday only and Sunday only pit admission ticket for adults will be $50 while kids 12 and under will be $30. A multi-day pit admission ticket for adults will be $75 and kids 12 and under will be $40. General admission tickets can be purchased online for each day. Pit Passes will be sold on the day of the event.