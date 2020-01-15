Aaron Hernandez Netflix series: Examining the NFL star’s fall from grace

(AP/WWLP) – A three-part documentary examining how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer airs on Netflix Wednesday.

The trailer opens with chilling audio of a collect call Hernandez made to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins. Hernandez can be heard saying: “My whole body’s shaking right now.” Jenkins asks, “What happened?” and Hernandez responds: “You know my temper.”

The series aims to find the truth behind what caused Aaron Hernandez’s behaviors. It will feature some phone calls, courtroom footage and interviews with those closest to Hernandez and Lloyd. Director Geno McDermott and Producer Terry Leonard said the documentary, “examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

The trailer that was posted January 7 opens with someone saying “no one has allegedly murdered two people and played an entire season as a professional athlete.”

Background:

In July, Hernandez’s estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing. Prosecutors alleged Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub. Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez’s death came just a few days after he was acquitted of most charges in the double murder case. After his death, doctors found the 27-year-old Hernandez had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and other head trauma commonplace in the NFL.

Transcripts the Bristol County sheriff released last year of more than 900 jailhouse telephone conversations Hernandez had with family and friends showed he expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest for Lloyd’s killing. Hernandez had a five-year, $40 million deal with the Patriots at the time of his arrest.

A state police report of the investigation into Hernandez’s death said the player wrote “John 3:16,” a reference to a Bible verse, in ink on his forehead and in blood on a cell wall. The verse says: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

A Bible was nearby, open to John 3:16, with the verse marked by a drop of blood. And authorities said Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang and had been disciplined for having gang paraphernalia in prison.

From Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez was an All-American Athlete at the University of Florida and spent three seasons with the New England Patriots before his fall from grace.