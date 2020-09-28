ACC releases kick-off times for Oct. 10 games

Virginia Tech’s Tré Turner is tackled by North Carolina State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced game times and networks for matchups on Oct. 9 and 10.

Louisville and Georgia Tech play Friday, Oct. 9 in Atlanta at 7 p.m. The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Louisville fell from the rankings after losing to Pitt 23-20 on Saturday.

Despite winning against Louisville, Pitt dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 in this week’s AP Top 25.

On Oct. 10, Pitt travels to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Virginia Tech is another ACC team that fell from the rankings despite winning. The Hokies clobbered N.C. State on Saturday – 45-24.

Tech was ranked No. 20 but dropped to No. 26 after dismantling the Wolfpack.

On Oct. 10, the Hokies play in Chapel Hill against No. 12 North Carolina at noon on ABC.

N.C. State will play at Virginia on Oct. 10 at noon on the ACC Network.

Duke plays at Syracuse at 12:30 p.m. on RSN.

No. 8 Miami will play No. 1 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on ABC at Death Valley.

Florida State at Notre Dame also kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The Seminoles and Irish can be seen on NBC.

The Sept. 27 AP Top 25 features five ACC teams:

No. 1 – Clemson

No. 5 – Notre Dame

No. 8 – Miami

No. 12 – North Carolina

No. 24 – Pitt

Other schools receiving votes: Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville