Wake Forest rolls over Campbell, 66-14

Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III carries while pursued by Campbell defensive back James Tarver (16) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Christian Beal-Smith ran for three touchdowns and Donavon Greene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as Wake Forest won for the first time this season by defeating Campbell 66-14.

Beal-Smith scored from 2 and 10 yards out in the first quarter, giving the redshirt junior his first career two-touchdown game.

He tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Wake Forest, which matched the fourth-most points in program history.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was 17 of 29 for 187 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

