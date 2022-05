GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the heels of their first full post-pandemic season, the Adirondack Thunder’s ECHL hockey schedule for the next year has been announced. The Glens Falls team’s 2022-23 schedule includes plenty of games at its home of Cool Insuring Arena, as well as trips to play the Newfoundland Growlers, the Florida Everblades, and the Norfolk Admirals.

The team will also welcome some new visitors to the North Country this next year. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will come to Glens Falls from South Carolina, and the Atlanta Gladiators will visit from Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online through the ECHL, or via phone at (518) 480-3355.

The Adirondack Thunder’s full schedule for 2022-23 includes:

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 22 @ Worcester – DCU Center – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, October 23 @ Worcester – DCU Center – 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Friday, November 4 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisèe Vidèotron – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisèe Vidèotron – 3 p.m.

Friday, November 11 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16 vs. Greenville – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 18 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23 vs. Newfoundland – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, November 25 vs. Newfoundland – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 vs. Reading – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Friday, December 2 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 @ Maine – Cross Insurance Arena – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7 @ Norfolk – Norfolk Scope Arena – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 @ Norfolk – Norfolk Scope Arena – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 @ Norfolk – Norfolk Scope Arena – 3:05 p.m.

Friday, December 16 vs. Newfoundland – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

Friday, December 23 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisèe Vidèotron – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisèe Vidèotron – 7 p.m.

Friday, December 30 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 vs. Trois-Riviéres – Cool Insuring Arena – 5 p.m.

JANUARY

Friday, January 6 @ Maine – Cross Insurance Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 vs. Norfolk – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 vs. Norfolk – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 vs. Norfolk – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 13 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

January 17, 18, 19 – All-Star Break

Friday, January 20 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisée Vidèotron – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 21 vs. Newfoundland – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 22 vs. Newfoundland – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

Friday, January 27 vs. Trois-Rivières – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 vs. Trois-Rivières – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 vs. Trois-Rivières – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, February 3 vs. Reading – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, February 10 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 17 vs. Atlanta – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisée Vidèotron – 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 @ Trois-Rivières – Colisée Vidèotron – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24 vs. Reading – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 vs. Reading – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

MARCH

Thursday, March 2 @ Orlando – Amway Center – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 @ Jacksonville – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 @ Jacksonville – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 vs. Maine – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10 @ Worcester – DCU Center – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 vs. Trois-Rivières – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 vs. Trois-Rivières – Cool Insuring Arena – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 @ Newfoundland – Mary Brown’s Centre – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22 @ Worcester – DCU Center – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 24 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 vs. Worcester – Cool Insuring Arena – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29 @ Reading – Santander Arena – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31 vs. Worcester – DCU Center – 7:05 p.m.

APRIL