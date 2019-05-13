Agawam’s Johnny Walker scores win in 20 lap Street Stock race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Agawam’s Johnny Walker took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock feature on Saturday afternoon at the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway.

George Bessette, Jr led the field to the green flag for the race. Bessette, Jr took the lead on the start. The caution would come out on the first lap of the race for a spin by Andy Marchese.

Bessette, Jr would lead on the restart. The caution would come back out on the second lap for a spin near turn three with Zach Robinson that also involved Jason Lafayette. Bessette, Jr led on the restart as Nicole Chambrello followed. Walker would be in third place. Meg Fuller made her way into the top five as Walker put on the pressure on Chambrello for second place.

Walker moved into second place with six laps remaining. There would be a green-white-checkered on lap 19 for an incident with Alexander Fuller in turn one. On the restart, Bessette, Jr would lead as Walker followed through behind him. Steve Kenneway spun on the final lap. Walker would make the move for the lead in the bottom of turn 3 and pass Bessette, Jr and take the win in the race.

George Bessette, Jr finished in second and Meg Fuller finished in third.

Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished eighth in the event.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.