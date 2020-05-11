AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season

(WWLP) – The American Hockey League Board of Governors has announced the cancelation of the remainder 2019-2020 AHL regular-season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a statement released from the AHL, the cancelation also includes the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs. The decision came after a review process that considered what would be best for both the players and fans during this health crisis.
“We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.
The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-2021.”AHL President and CEO David Andrews