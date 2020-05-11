AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season

GRANBY, Mass (WWLP)- Granby's Jeff Asselin will be making a return to the Mini Stock division this season at Monadnock Speedway. The season at Monadnock Speedway is currently on pause due to COVID-19. During the offseason, Asselin told 22News he was working on getting sponsors for his race car. Asselin made a return last season and at the end of the 2019 season and felt the car was in pretty good shape.

One of the reasons, Asselin returned to the driver's seat was because he was telling his son stories about the Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam of racing there and how much fun it was at the quarter-mile oval along with the people he met and the friendships he made.

" Trying to tell him that and have him experience that was two totally different things. I gradually looked at getting back into it and the time was right. We found a car. Basically I wanted to get back into it for my son to experience the stuff that I experienced back then. So far he's loving it. He's hooked. He got hooked real quick. I took him to Stafford for a race and he watched that and that's all it took to get him hooked." Asselin Said

He will help his dad work on the car. Asselin's son is 15 and he knows he's not too far away from getting some seat time. He was doing some races at Pioneer Valley Indoor Karting in Hatfield.

The last time Asselin raced before getting back into the car last season was 20 years ago at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam. He won the last final Saturday points race in the Figure 8 division in September 1999. Asselin said that time flew over the last 20 years after Riverside Park Speedway closed.

Some of the best memories Asselin had racing at Riverside was not even on the track. It was in the pit area with the other drivers and their families. His favorite memory after winning the final points race was being up in the pit area, people had their grills going, just talking having fun.

" We knew that was going to be the last time we were ever going to be there. We stayed up in that pit area until 2 a.m. I'd say that's probably the best memory I have." Asselin Said

When Asselin came back to race in 2019, he was less nervous. He feels a lot has changed.

" There's a lot of young kids running now. Back when I was running The Park, there weren't 13-14 years old kids running out there with you. There's a couple of 14-year-olds out there and they're fast. That's probably one of the biggest changes I noticed. It was exciting to be back behind the wheel." Asselin Said.

Last season, the NHSTRA was formed where you can run at Monadnock, Claremont, Lee, and Hudson under the same rules package. Asselin likes it a lot.

" Everybody is under the same rules package. Not much of a grey area where you can run. You don't have to worry about going through tech. If your legal at this track. You should be legal at every track you want to run at. I like it. Whether we run some of these tracks. We're still up in the air about that. It's nice to know that we can run any of those tracks if we want. We don't have to worry about changing a lot on the car.." Asselin Said

