SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NBA kicked off their season Thursday night.

Locally, the Springfield Thunderbirds could be hitting the ice at the MassMutual center come this December.

The American Hockey League announced in a Tweet on Thursday that the anticipated start date for the 2020-21 AHL regular season has been moved to December 4, 2020.

Details about the schedule have yet to be released.

The league suspended the season back in March due to COVID-19 concerns.