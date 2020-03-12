AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Hockey League has suspended the season until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19.

The league made the announcement on Thursday citing the importance of the health and safety of “our players, officials, staff, and fans.” This affects the Springfield Thunderbirds games including Thursday night’s scheduled at the MassMutual Center downtown.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time. American Hockey League

This news comes after NHL and NBA officials suspended its season as confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country.

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS CASES