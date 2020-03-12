1  of  3
Breaking News
AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected NCAA cancels March Madness, other remaining winter, spring championships amid growing COVID-19 concerns Pittsfield mayor announced 2 coronavirus cases in the city
Watch Live
Japan 2020 5PM: Coronavirus and the Olympics — how the pandemic could affect the games and how it already has
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Rowe Elementary School Stone Academy-East Hartford

AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Hockey League has suspended the season until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. 

The league made the announcement on Thursday citing the importance of the health and safety of “our players, officials, staff, and fans.” This affects the Springfield Thunderbirds games including Thursday night’s scheduled at the MassMutual Center downtown. 

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

American Hockey League

This news comes after NHL and NBA officials suspended its season as confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country.

GLOBAL MAP OF CORONAVIRUS CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories