SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AIC students cheered on the men’s hockey team Friday night and reveled in the fact that they get to do so together.

It was a packed house at Stringer Pub on campus Friday. Students and faculty were there to see AIC taking on number one overall seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Students told 22News it’s great to see the guys representing AIC on a national stage. They’re also happy to be around their classmates in-person.

“I’m such a person who loves the social activities and now that with sports we can have people gather,” said Junior Rose McCaffrey. “To see things like this it feels like my first semester, my freshman year when COVID wasn’t a thing.”

“Feels good,” added fellow Junior Darius Diaz. “Feels like we’re finally coming back to normal, you know. No more pandemic situation so it feels good. It’s nice to see everybody here. It’s great.”

The AIC Yellow Jackets fell to the University of Michigan with a final score of 5-3.