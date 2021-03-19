AIC men’s hockey advances to Atlantic Hockey Tournament Final

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some March Madness on the ice!

AIC has advanced to the Atlantic Hockey Tournament Final after defeating Niagara Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets won by a final of 2-1. AIC was down 1-0 for the majority of the game and answered with two goals late in the 3rd period to seal the victory.

22News spoke with AIC Head Coach Eric Lang about the comeback effort.

“We were down 1 in the third, statistically you usually don’t win those games. We found a way here tonight,” said Lang. “The thing I am most proud and encouraged about is we clearly got better as the game went along.”

AIC will now play in The Atlantic Hockey Final Saturday at The MassMutual Center against Canisius.