AIC Men’s Ice Hockey team clinches top seed in Atlantic Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The AIC Men’s Ice Hockey team has clinched the top position in the Atlantic Hockey Conference for the third consecutive season.

Something no other team in the conference has ever done. The yellow jackets will now have the top seed in the conference tournament which will be hosted at The MassMutual Center next month.

AIC has been one of the top ranked hockey teams in the country all season.

“When you look up and see the Boston College’s of the world, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s, I think it’s pretty neat for us to be mentioned in the same sentence as those guys,” said Head Coach Eric Lang. “Hopefully we’ll have a chance to battle against them in the NCAA tournament.”

The Atlantic Hockey Conference Tournament will take place at The MassMutual Center from March 12-14.