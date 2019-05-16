Alby Ovitt to race in NEMA Midgets season opener for Bertrand Motorsports at Lee

LEE, NH (WWLP) – Alby Ovitt will be racing in the NEMA Midgets season for Bertrand Motorsports as part of May Madness at Lee USA Speedway this weekend.

Ovitt told 22News he is super excited about it because Lee USA Speedway has been his home track for over 15 years and driving for the Bertrand’s.

“That’s the best team around. Just a great family and just excited to be driving for them,” said Ovitt.

The deal came together on Monday night as Tim Bertrand messaged Ovitt to drive the 47 this weekend because another driver had a commitment and said that Ovitt came to mind and that was it. Ovitt told 22News he was a little surprised by it.

Ovitt has raced in NEMA before. He drove for Russ and Avery Stoehr. They started to race last summer at Seekonk Speedway and ran a limited schedule at other tracks that included Star Speedway, New London-Waterford Speedbowl, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and Monadnock Speedway. They had pretty much top five runs everywhere they went.

Ovitt has raced in various divisions and he will tell you nothing compares to driving a midget.

“They are just their own beast. They are unreal and a ton of fun to drive,” said Ovitt.

The NEMA Midgets will kick off their 2019 season on Saturday at Lee USA Speedway as part of May Madness. The NEMA Lites will be apart of the program. They had their 2019 season opener at the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park last month.