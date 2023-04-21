WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena Friday night, the 2nd Annual Spring Classic Hockey Tournament!

This 18+ tournament has two divisions with twelve teams competing for the Classic Cup. It gives players from colleges and high schools the chance to reunite with old teammates and friends.

Since not many tournaments are held in the Spring, this provides an opportunity for players to get on the ice. It’s where Westfield native and Olympic gold medalist, Kacey Bellamy, once stood.

“She’s a big person for the rink, a lot of people do look up to her. It gives everyone else you can do it as long as you put your head to it and get there,” said Cameron Ziomek, Amelia Park Arena Assistant General Manager.

“I’m super excited to hit the ice,” adds Logan Dapprich of Amherst. “It’s a great start because this is my first tournament of the year.”

The rest of the tournament will run through the weekend.