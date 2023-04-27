SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Matt Woodard has been named associate head coach for the American International College ice hockey team.

According to a news release sent to 22News from American International College (AIC), Woodard was an assistant coach for the past three seasons, helping take the titles in 2021 and 2022. He previously coached women’s ice hockey at Dartmouth College, Yale University, and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“[Matt Woodard] has been an incredible addition to our staff,” Lang said. “Matt is thorough, organized, and a meticulous recruiter. Our student-athletes are better because Matt is involved in their lives. An AIC grad, Matt is a true Yellow Jacket,” he added.

“I’m extremely grateful for Eric Lang’s decision to promote me to the Associate position. The support from him and the rest of this staff has no doubt helped bring the best out of me. I love this group and being surrounded by unbelievable people. I’d also like to thank our administration for their continued support and helping this decision come to fruition. Lastly, I’d like to thank my wife Rhonwen for her love and support; there are a lot of hours spent away from each other during the grind of a season, and she is always there to support and push me to be the best version of myself,” Woodard said.

Conte will be the 14th head coach in the history of the AIC Yellow Jackets.