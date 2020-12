NAPLES, ME (WWLP)- The Pro All Stars Series revealed their 2021 schedule for the PASS Mods division this past week.

The 2021 season will start off with the first two races at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, April 25 and, Saturday, May 8. The third race of the 2021 season will be held at the Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, May 16 followed by their first trip of the season to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 23.