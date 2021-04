LOUDON, NH (WWLP) - Emerson Cayer took down the win in the 20 lap North East Mini Stock Tour race as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cayer would lead the first 15 laps of the event until the caution came out with five laps remaining as Ray King, Jr hit the sand barriers near the entrance of pit road. It would be the only caution of the event.