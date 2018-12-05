Ankrum wins 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship

Tyler Ankrum took down the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship. Ankrum also won the championship during his rookie season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

Ankrum told 22News that it’s something he couldn’t dream of. At the beginning of the season, the plan was to race part-time for about six to seven races, “Thank god we did do the full schedule cause I don’t think anyone had the expectations to go out and win a championship and get four wins, a pole, and lead almost 300 laps. To be able to do what we did in my rookie season. I don’t know how to put into words.”

Ankrum scored his first career win at South Boston Speedway back in May and then he went on three in a row including two here in New England winning at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway followed by Iowa Speedway. Ankrum had an average finish of 4.6.

“We’ve just had a stellar season. Blake, Seth Smith my crew chief, Jeremy, Sam, Chris, all those guys that work on the 17 car. They’ve done a fantastic job. this year. They worked really well with me. I just can’t ask for better guys,” said Ankrum.

David Gilliand owner of DGR-Crosley Racing has built up his race program over the year. For Ankrum, it was an awesome experience working with Gilliand.

“Just growing together. He’s been in the sport a really long time. He’s been in the sport as a car builder, driver, but not team owner. In a sense, we grew together because every single driver is different,” said Ankrum.

Ankrum and the DGR-Crosley team will be honored at the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series Banquet in Charlotte, NC this Friday night.