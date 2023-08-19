ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the ninth in an eventual 9-6 loss in 10 innings.

With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Yandy Diaz was at third but did not go when the ball was hit. He waited until Drury threw to first to start home, but Schanuel made a perfect throw to catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who tagged out Diaz on his left shoulder before he could touch home.

O’Hoppe and pitcher Carlos Estevez both celebrated after the triple play was completed. It was the seventh triple play in Angels’ history and the first since July 5, 1997, against Seattle.

O’Hoppe was playing in his first game in nearly four months after suffering a torn left labrum while Schanuel was making his major league debut. Schanuel was the 11th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox.

Tampa Bay began the inning with back-to-back base hits by Diaz and Arozarena.

