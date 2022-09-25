DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season.

Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, Jurickson Profar and Luis Campusano had two hits each for the Padres. Robert Suárez (5-1) pitched one inning of relief for the win.

San Diego kept its hold on the second NL wild card and increased its lead on Milwaukee to three games. The Brewers lost 2-1 to Cincinnati on Sunday and trail Philadelphia by two games for the final wild card.

Ryan McMahon homered, Elías Díaz had three hits and Sean Bouchard had two singles and three RBIs for Colorado.

The Rockies finished 41-40 at Coors Field and end the season on the road where they are 24-48.

The Padres scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the third on Cronenworth’s two-run triple and a 433-foot two-run homer by Myers that made it 7-1.

All seven runs were charged to Kyle Freeland (9-11), who lasted just 2 2/3 innings.

Colorado chipped away at the lead, getting a homer from McMahon leading off its half of the third, his 19th, two more on a single by Bouchard in the fourth and Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single in the fifth.

Machado’s homer, a three-run shot off Alex Colomé, gave him 31 for the season and 100 RBIs. It is the second straight year and third time he has driven in 100 runs or more.

Drury followed with his 28th and Austin Nola had an RBI double later in the inning.

HEAD COUNT

The announced attendance at Coors Field on Sunday was 40,508 to bring the Rockies’ 2022 total to 2,597,428 for the home schedule. Colorado drew 2,993,244 to the ballpark in 2019, which was the last season without COVID-19 restrictions.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62) opens a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Snell struck out 13 and no-hit St. Louis for 6 2/3 innings in his last start.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (8-12, 5.15) faces RHP Logan Webb (14-9, 2.39) in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Tuesday night.