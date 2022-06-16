Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
75°
Chicopee
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
🔴 Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Local News
Breaking News
COVID-19
Crime
22News I-Team
U.S. News
Gas Prices
Traffic Reports
Ukraine Crisis
Boston State House
Political News
Washington D.C.
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Portion Middlefield Road closed in Hinsdale
Top Stories
When will the humidity return?
Video
Dalton Police ask for help identifying two people
Gallery
Bicyclist injured after Granby hit and run
What is closed on Juneteenth?
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radars
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Live Cameras
Severe Weather
Springfield Weather Maps
Flight Tracker
Sign up for daily weather emails
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Indy 500
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Patriots: New England Nations
Top Stories
Hamilton’s raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed …
Top Stories
Fitzpatrick’s victory a win for golf at thrilling …
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado’s sprained …
Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped …
Rays trying to stay afloat as injuries hurt offense
Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in …
Community
Connecting with Community
Local Events Calendar
22News InFocus
Massachusetts Lottery
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Press Releases
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Pet of the Week
Entertainment
Contact Us
Top Stories
Gazpacho – the perfect light and cool summer meal
Video
Top Stories
Adult family care could be just what your family …
Video
Top Stories
Community Corner with PeoplesBank: West Springfield …
Video
Nearly 50 high schoolers work to complete Big Y mural
Video
Summer fun at Yankee Candle Village!
Video
Radish and Feta Salad with Sauteed Greens
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Download our app
Contests
Advertise With Us
Sign up for daily newsletters
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Sports
Hamilton’s raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed …
Top AP Sports Headlines
Fitzpatrick’s victory a win for golf at thrilling …
LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado’s sprained …
Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped …
Rays trying to stay afloat as injuries hurt offense
Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in …
Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 to move within win of …
More AP Sports
Vick adds US Open low amateur medal to NCAA team …
Masters champ Scheffler ties for 2d in US Open at …
Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough
Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another …
LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado’s sprained …
Trout hits 5th HR in 5-game series, Angels beat Mariners
Jennifer Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff
Trending Stories
Dalton Police ask for help identifying two people
1 dead, 1 hurt in MA boating accident
Bicyclist injured after Granby hit and run
LEGO ready to distance self from VA gov’s policies
Massachusetts man sentence for $13M COVID-19 fraud