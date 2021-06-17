Art Ditmar, former pitcher for the New York Yankees dies

(WWLP) – Art Ditmar, a Pittsfield native who pitched in the Major Leagues most notably with the Yankees, passed away this week at his home in South Carolina.

Ditmar pitched for those great Yankee teams of the late fifties and early 1960’s and was also one of the last surviving members of the old Philadelphia Athletics. In fact, Ditmar’s first major league victory on September 26, 1954 against the Yankees was the last game ever played by the Philadelphia A’s who moved to Kansas City in 1955.

After retiring as a player, he coached at American International College in Springfield for eight years. Ditmar was inducted into the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Art Ditmar – Pitcher – New York Yankees

He leaves wife Dianne. and three adult children and seven grandchildren. Art Ditmar was 92 years old.