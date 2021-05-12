Baker: “More to say” soon about youth sports guidance

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, San Jose Marauders youth football players play sports mascots during halftime of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. The first concussion study of its kind found youth football players are more likely to return to […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker hinted Wednesday that he will soon “have more to say” about updated guidance for COVID-19 youth sports after the state altered some restrictions on industries such as restaurants.

NBC Boston reported this week that state guidance effective Monday means restaurants no longer need to sanitize chairs and tables after every use and can resume placing condiments on tables.

Asked Wednesday about a possible “disconnect” between those restrictions and a requirement for many youth athletes to continue to wear masks and deploy disinfecting protocols, Baker said his administration is “working on it.”

“We’re well aware of the issues,” he said. “We’ve been following the changes and a lot of the data coming out of the CDC and some of the most recent studies. We’ll have more to say about it soon.”