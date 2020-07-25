Baseball is back but very different this season

July 22, 2020, Boston, MA: A Boston Red Sox Black Lives Matter billboard is displayed along the Mass Pike near Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Fenway neighborhood of Boston was different Friday night.

It’s July, Fenway Park is empty, and Jersey Street isn’t lined with thousands of fans and vendors but, it is still baseball season so fans are taking what they can get.

“Very weird,” said Jake White of Allston. “I’ve been to a couple of opening days in my lifetime and it’s very different than this. I’ve been to a world series game before which is very different but it’s just good to be back down here.”

Games will be different as you watch from home. There are no fans in the stand’s players will be wearing masks, and the dugouts have been expanded to promote social distancing.

Even though there’s fake crowd noise and no one will be singing along to Sweet Caroline fans are just happy to be able to have a season, even if it is only 60 games.

“Just to watch it is going to be amazing it’s been kind of boring without anything to watch having the Red Sox back is definitely going to be a bright spot in everyone’s day I think,” said Brock Horton of Michigan.

There are still many questions in the air about this year’s Red Sox team. Rone Renieke is the new manager, ace pitcher Chris Sale is out after getting Tommy John surgery, and star player Mookie Betts was traded away.

But for the meantime, at least there’s baseball.