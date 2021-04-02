Baseball is back: Red Sox to play Orioles at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox and Orioles are getting ready to start the 2021 season opener in front of fans for the first time in 18 months at Fenway Park Friday afternoon.

Red Sox opening day ceremonies at Fenway Park are scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. Gates will open two hours before the game for all fans and the pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

The Red Sox-Orioles game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to the weather. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for admission on Friday.

Before the game, the two teams will be introduced along the baselines with the giant American flag draped over the left-field wall. Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson will sing the National Anthem and an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard base will be part of the flyover.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox, and John Means will go for the Orioles — just as they would have on Thursday.

The rest of the starting line up for the Red Sox is the following:

Second Base – Kiké Hernandez

Center Field – Alex Verdugo

Designated Hitter – J.D. Martinez

Shortstop – Xander Bogaerts

Third Base – Rafael Devers

Right Field – Hunter Renfroe

Left Field – Marwin Gonzalez

Catcher – Christian Vazquez

First Base – Bobby Dalbec

Ballparks are required to operate at a strict 12-percent capacity. Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey before entering on the day of the game, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App. Fenway Park will be divided into five ‘neighborhood zones’, where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their game ticket.

The Red Sox are also welcoming over 100 healthcare heroes to the ballpark for Opening Day. Through a partnership with Dell Technologies, 10,000 tickets will be distributed to healthcare workers throughout the 2021 season.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will have a recap of the game on 22News starting at 5 p.m.