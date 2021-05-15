Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony Saturday at Mohegan Sun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Eight inductees were finally welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Last August, the decision was made to push the enrichment ceremony to May 15 and to move it to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, instead of Springfield as it has been in years past.

Nonetheless, it was a night to celebrate the accomplishments of some of the finest players and coaches.

For Liam McCarthy, Springfield’s connection to his favorite sport was the reason he chose to attend Springfield College. Graduating on Saturday with the class of 2021.

“We decided to take pictures in front of the Naismith statue,” McCarthy told 22News. “KG. I kind of idolized him growing up. I wore number 5 when I was little. Big Celtics fan, he won us that championship in ’07.”

The late Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the N-B-A legend Michael Jordan.

“Kobe is the most deserving,” said Marc Hickey from Holyoke. “It’s just a lot of fun. Basketball is my favorite sport always will be.”

The enshrinement, not just an important moment for those receiving the awards– but the ones who’ve been cheering them on from the beginning

“Springfield and Basketball go hand in hand,” McCarthy said.

Others inducted into the hall of fame, NBA All-Star, and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings. As well as five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan.