Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Enshrinement to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is already looking ahead to Enshrinement weekend for the Class of 2021.

It will be taking place in Springfield after being relocated to Mohegan Sun due to physical distancing.

But instead of at Symphony Hall, the Enshrinement Ceremony will be held at the MassMutual Center. The enshrinement will take place on September 11, 2021.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Class of 2021 is headlined by Celtics legend Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, and Bill Russell.