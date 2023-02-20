SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The finalists for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class were announced during All-Star weekend.

At the end of the 2019 season, NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker all called it a career meaning this year’s Hall of Fame enshrinement will be one to remember.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the selection of five coaches and seven players as Finalists from the North American and Women’s Screening committees. The Finalists will then be put forth to the Honors Committee to be considered for election as a member of the Class of 2023.

Some finalists like former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki though are essentially shoo-ins to be inducted.

“I think Dirk Nowitzki is definitely top 15 but Dwayne Wade is top 10, his years with the Heat have been really awesome in like the early 2010s.” Ethan Milo Favorite Player is Dwyane Wade

While the Hall of Fame enshrinement brings intrigue to Springfield every year, this year with superstars like Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki being finalists, many think this class will be one of the greatest ever.

“Well, definitely a big class. You go back to 2020 with Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Tim Duncan which was a huge class. Also, 2016 with Allan Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Yao Ming was a big class but certainly, this year is right up there with them.” Steve Delnickas Director of museum operations

The other finalists for the Class of 2023 include legendary coach Gregg Popovich, Jennifer Azzi, Gary Blair, Marian Washington, Becky Hammon, Gene Bess, David Hixon, and Gene Keady.

“Eleven first-time nominees make up this historic group of Class of 2023 finalists,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an incredible honor to be named a Finalist for the Hall of Fame, and their recognition as a Finalist is evidence of the legendary accomplishments and dominance shown throughout their careers. The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield.”

Enshrinement is Saturday, August 12 right here in the Birthplace of Basketball and you can expect a ton of fans to make the trip here from Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, Germany, Spain, and more to see their favorite player or coach get inducted.