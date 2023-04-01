SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its full list of Class of 2023 inductees on Saturday in Houston as part of the NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball Final Four festivities.

Some are calling this the best class ever with superstars like Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade headlining a group of 12 that made their mark all over the world in the sport that was birthed right here in Springfield.

Other notable names that will be making their way to Springfield are Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Becky Hammon. Another one of the twelve is former Amherst College Head Coach David Hixon who finished his career with over 800 wins and two national championships turning Amherst into one of the top Division III programs in the country.

Here is the full list of those having their names etched in history.

This year’s North American Committee inductees:

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year

– All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

– 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year David Hixon – 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year

– 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year Gene Keady – 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances

– 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

– 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP

– 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP Gregg Popovich – Winningest coach in NBA history, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion

– Winningest coach in NBA history, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, 2006 Finals MVP

This year’s Women’s Committee inductees:

Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2-time Final Four participant

– 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2-time Final Four participant Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star, 2-time First-Team All-WNBA recipient

This year’s Direct Elect Committee inductees (in alphabetical order):

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team (Women’s Veterans) – Silver medalists in inaugural appearance for Women’s Olympic Basketball

– Silver medalists in inaugural appearance for Women’s Olympic Basketball Jim Valvano (Contributor) – 1983 NCAA Champion, created The V Foundation for Cancer Research

Enshrinement weekend will kick off Friday, August 11 at Mohegan Sun with an awards gala. The class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on the following day, Saturday, August 12 at Springfield Symphony Hall.