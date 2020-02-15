Basketball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020 finalists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is out with the Class of 2020 Finalists.

The eight finalists were announced Friday evening. The late Kobe Bryant is on the list. Other finalists include Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Tamika Catchings.

22News talked with basketball fans in Springfield, home of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The actual inductees will be announced during the NCAA Final Four weekend in April. The enshrinement of the Class of 2020 will be held on Saturday, August 29th in Springfield.

