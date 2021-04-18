Basketball Hall of Fame announces presenters for 2020 inductees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield has announced the presenters for the 2020 class of inductees, led by Michael Jordan honoring the late Kobe Bryant.

Jordan spoke at the memorial service after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, describing himself as the late basketball star’s “big brother.” Kobe Bryant was known to look up to Jordan, who is often thought to be one of the best basketball players of all time.

Michael Jordan is also the only hall of fame member who will be presenting two different inductees, the other being Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. Other inductees include NBA all-stars Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, and WNBA all-star Tamika Catchings.