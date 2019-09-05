WATCH LIVE: Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 to be introduced in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The news conference for the introduction of the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2019 is scheduled to take place at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

22News is live streaming the event, watch it live starting at 2:00 p.m.

The inductees are the following:

Al Attles , presented by Rick Barry (’87)

, presented by Rick Barry (’87) Carl Braun , presented by David Stern (’14)

, presented by David Stern (’14) Chuck Cooper , presented by Bill Russell (‘75), Elgin Baylor (‘77), Tom Heinsohn (’86), Julius Erving (’93), Kareem Abdul Jabbar (‘95), Larry Bird (’98), Isiah Thomas (‘00), Dominique Wilkins (‘06), Mannie Jackson (‘17), and Ray Allen (‘18)

, presented by Bill Russell (‘75), Elgin Baylor (‘77), Tom Heinsohn (’86), Julius Erving (’93), Kareem Abdul Jabbar (‘95), Larry Bird (’98), Isiah Thomas (‘00), Dominique Wilkins (‘06), Mannie Jackson (‘17), and Ray Allen (‘18) Vlade Divac , presented by Jerry West (’80)

, presented by Jerry West (’80) Bill Fitch , presented by Larry Bird (’98)

, presented by Larry Bird (’98) Bobby Jones, presented by Billy Cunningham (’86) and David Thompson (’96)

presented by Billy Cunningham (’86) and David Thompson (’96) Sidney Moncrief , presented by Bob Lanier (‘92) and Don Nelson (‘12)

, presented by Bob Lanier (‘92) and Don Nelson (‘12) Jack Sikma , presented by Lenny Wilkens (‘89), Kareem Abdul Jabbar (’95) and Wayne Embry (‘99)

, presented by Lenny Wilkens (‘89), Kareem Abdul Jabbar (’95) and Wayne Embry (‘99) Tennessee A&I, presented Jerry West (‘80)

presented Jerry West (‘80) Wayland Baptist , presented by Luisa Harris Stewart (‘92), and Nancy Lieberman (‘96)

, presented by Luisa Harris Stewart (‘92), and Nancy Lieberman (‘96) Teresa Weatherspoon , presented by Cynthia Cooper (‘10), Sheryl Swoopes (‘16), and Tina Thompson (‘18)

, presented by Cynthia Cooper (‘10), Sheryl Swoopes (‘16), and Tina Thompson (‘18) Paul Westphal, presented by Elgin Baylor (’77) and Charles Barkley (’06)

The Hall of Fame is hosting the 2019 Enshrinement Ceremony on Friday.

