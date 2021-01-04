SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 candidates were announced ahead of the Enshrinement ceremony to take place in September.
According to a news release from the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony will be held in Springfield in September, include first-time nominees Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Ballot
*Indicates First-Time Nominee
North American Committee Nominations
- Rick Adelman (COA)
- Ken Anderson (COA)*
- Fletcher Arritt (COA)
- Johnny Bach (COA)
- Gene Bess (COA)
- Chauncey Billups (PLA)
- Chris Bosh (PLA)
- Rick Byrd (COA)
- Muggsy Bogues (PLA)
- Irv Brown (REF)
- Jim Burch (REF)
- Marcus Camby (PLA)
- Michael Cooper (PLA)*
- Jack Curran (COA)
- Mark Eaton (PLA)
- Cliff Ellis (COA)
- Dale Ellis (PLA)
- Hugh Evans (REF)
- Michael Finley (PLA)
- Steve Fisher (COA)
- Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)
- Leonard Hamilton (COA)*
- Richard Hamilton (PLA)
- Tim Hardaway (PLA)
- Lou Henson (COA)*
- Ed Hightower (REF)
- Bob Huggins (COA)
- Mark Jackson (PLA)
- Herman Johnson (COA)
- Marques Johnson (PLA)
- George Karl (COA)
- Gene Keady (COA)
- Ken Kern (COA)
- Shawn Marion (PLA)
- Rollie Massimino (COA)
- Bob McKillop (COA)
- Danny Miles (COA)
- Steve Moore (COA)
- Speedy Morris (COA)
- Dick Motta (COA)
- Jake O’Donnell (REF)
- Jim Phelan (COA)
- Digger Phelps (COA)
- Paul Pierce (PLA)*
- Jere Quinn (COA)
- Lamont Robinson (PLA)
- Bo Ryan (COA)
- Bob Saulsbury (COA)
- Norm Sloan (COA)
- Ben Wallace (PLA)
- Chris Webber (PLA)
- Willie West (COA)
- Buck Williams (PLA)
- Jay Wright (COA)
- Paul Westhead (COA)*
Women’s Committee Nominations
- Leta Andrews (COA)
- Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
- Swin Cash (PLA)
- Yolanda Griffith (PLA)*
- Becky Hammon (PLA)
- Lauren Jackson (PLA)*
- Suzie McConnell (PLA)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)
- Kim Mulkey (PLA)
- Marianne Stanley (COA)
- Valerie Still (PLA)
- Marian Washington (COA)
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations
- Val Ackerman*
- Marv Albert
- Dick Baumgartner
- Bill Bertka
- Henry Bibby
- Marty Blake
- Vic Bubas
- Doug Collins*
- Wayne Duke
- Lou Dunbar
- Bill Foster
- Howard Garfinkel*
- Harry Glickman
- Marty Glickman
- Simon Gourdine
- Curt Gowdy
- Tim Grgurich
- Del Harris
- Greg Heineman
- Robert Indiana
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Bill King
- John Kline
- Red Klotz
- Tom Konchalski*
- Bobby Lewis
- Herbert Livsey
- Jack McCloskey
- Jerry McHale
- Johnny Most
- Dennis Murphy
- Joe O’Toole
- Billy Packer
- Jack Powers
- Dee Rowe
- Sam Schulman*
- Zelda Spoelstra
- Jim Valvano
- Donnie Walsh
- Jerome Williams
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations
- Clarence “Puggy” Bell
- Sonny Boswell
- Bill Garrett
- Inman Jackson
- Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
- Harry “Bucky” Lew
- Davage “Dave” Minor
- Hudson Oliver
- Al “Runt” Pullins
- James “Pappy” Ricks
- Paul Robeson
- Eyre Saitch
- William “Wee Willie” Smith
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: International Committee Nominations
- Tal Brody
- Jacky Chazalon
- Alphonso Ford
- Giuseppe Giergia
- Dusan Ivkovic*
- Semen Khalipski
- Vladimir Kondrashin
- Toni Kukoc
- Eduardo Lamas*
- Marcos Leite
- Shimon Mizrahi
- Aldo Ossola
- Amaury Pasos
- Dan Peterson
- Manuel Sainz
- Togo Soares
- Ranko Zeravica
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Veterans Committee Nominations
- 1936 US Olympic Team (TEA)
- 1964 State Department
- Basketball Ambassadors (TEA)
- 1965 World University
- Games Team (TEA)
- Tom Blackburn (COA)
- Ron Boone (PLA)
- Sid Borgia (REF)
- Frank Brian (PLA)
- Joe Caldwell (PLA)
- Mack Calvin (PLA)
- Darel Carrier (PLA)
- Jack Coleman (PLA)
- Bob Dandridge (PLA)
- Charles Eckman (REF)
- Leroy Edwards (PLA)
- Leo Ferris (CONT)
- Clarence “Bevo” Francis (PLA)
- Buck Freeman (COA)
- Donnie Freeman (PLA)
- Hy Gotkin (PLA)*
- Travis Grant (PLA)
- Bob Grody (PLA)
- Robert Harrison (PLA)
- Flo Harvey (PLA)
- Dick Hemric (PLA)
- Cam Henderson (COA)
- Robert Hopkins (PLA)
- Lou Hudson (PLA)
- Warren Jabali (PLA)
- Jimmy Jones (PLA)
- Charles Keinath (PLA)
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEA)
- Freddie Lewis (PLA)
- Jim Loscutoff (PLA)
- Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
- Billy Markward (CONT)
- Ed McCluskey (COA)
- Ray Mears (COA)
- Francis Meehan (PLA)
- Lucias Mitchell (COA)*
- Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
- Willie Naulls (PLA)
- North Catholic HS JV
- (Philadelphia, PA) (TEA)*
- Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
- Mel Riebe (PLA)
- Glenn Roberts (PLA)
- Holcombe Rucker (CONT)
- Kenny Sailors (PLA)
- Fred Schaus (CONT)
- Sam Schulman (CONT)*
- Kenny Sears (PLA)
- Frank Selvy (PLA)
- George Senesky (PLA)
- Paul Seymour (PLA)
- Charles Siler (CONT)
- Talvin Skinner (PLA)
- Elmore Smith (PLA)*
- Ken Suesens (PLA)
- Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
- Perry Wallace (PLA)
- Frank Walsh (CONT)
- Willie Wise (PLA)
- Max Zaslofsky (PLA)
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Women Veterans Committee Nominations
- Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
- Edmonton Commercial
- Grads (TEA)
- John Head (COA)
- Pearl Moore (PLA)
- Nashville Business
- College (TEA)
- Lometa Odom (PLA)
- Harley Redin (COA)
- Theresa Shank (PLA)
- Hazel Walker (PLA)
Following the Hall of Fame’s traditional timeline, Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2021 will be announced in the timeframe of NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March. The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled in the timeframe of the NCAA Final Four scheduled for early April. Event details are forthcoming, and the announcement timeline is subject to change.
The Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony was postponed to May 13 – 15 and relocated to Mohegan Sun due to COVID-19.