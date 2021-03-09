Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 finalists announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced on ESPN “The Jump” Tuesday.

55 men and 12 women were nominated by various committees for this year’s class.

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Finalists to be announced tomorrow on The Jump with @Rachel__Nichols. See you then! 👀🏀 #21HoopClass pic.twitter.com/TRlcJkNQmN — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 8, 2021

The finalists for the North American Committee and Women’s Committee nominations will be revealed at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN top NBA show.

Among those eligible are first-time nominee Paul Pierce, as well as legendary Detroit Pistons Chauncy Billups (Mr. Big Shot), Richard Hamilton and Ben Wallace. Becky Hammon headlines the list of woman nominees.

The 2021 induction will be held in Springfield in September. The class of 2020, including the late Kobe Bryant – will be inducted at Mohegan Sun Casino in May.