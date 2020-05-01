Watch Live
Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of right now, the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement is scheduled for August 29, 2020.

The Baseball Hall of Fame recently canceled their enshrinement that was scheduled for July. John Doleva, the Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO said if needed, possible backup dates include October or Spring of 2021.

Doleva said the ultimate decision regarding the timing of this year’s ceremony will be a team effort.

Doleva told 22News, “We’re getting best practices from the NBA, from Nike, Mass Department of Health, Tourism bureau here in town so we’ll gather all that information and formulate a very safe plan.”

There’s a lot of hype around this year’s enshrinement class that includes Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the posthumous enshrinement of Kobe Bryant.

