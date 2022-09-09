SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The basketball world will be focused on Springfield this weekend, as the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 is enshrined. This year’s class of 16 honorees includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, and three-time WNBA champion and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen, among others.

The festivities begin Friday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and then move to Springfield on Saturday. There will be VIP reception at the Basketball Hall of Fame in the afternoon, followed by a red carpet arrival at Symphony Hall, where the enshrinement ceremony will be held at 7:00 P.M. The event will be broadcast live on NBA TV.

Here is a listing of the athletes, coaches, and officials who will be enshrined:

Swin Cash , four-time WNBA All-Star, two time Olympic Gold Medalist

Hugh Evans , longtime NBA referee

Manu Ginobili , two-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion

Tim Hardaway , five-time NBA All-Star

Bob Huggins , two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year

George Karl , sixth-winningest NBA coach of all time

Marianne Stanley , NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year

Lindsay Whalen, five-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Distinguished committees focused on the preservation of all areas of the game also selected eight directly-elected enshrinees. They include: