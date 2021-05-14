Basketball Hall of Fame inductees reflect on careers, fan support ahead of ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s enshrinement weekend, as the Class of 2020 gets cemented into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Due to the pandemic, enshrinement weekend is at Mohegan Sun this year and the events look a lot different. On Friday, there was a virtual news conference featuring the hall’s Class of 2020.

Normally, they’d be rolling out the red carpet in Springfield this weekend, the birthplace of basketball, but instead celebrations are taking place at Mohegan, which is said to be a safer venue.

Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and the late Kobe Bryant highlight the star-studded inductees. Friday, Duncan and Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, reflected on their careers and expressed their gratitude to the fans of the sport.







Tim Duncan, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, told 22News, “My years on the court are not the same without the people, the fans, without their support. So, as much as they are honoring me, I’m here to thank them.”

The Hall of Famers will be presented with their rings and jackets at the Awards gala, where other big names in basketball will be recognized for their achievements on and off the court.

The enshrinement ceremony itself takes place Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun, and 22News will be sure to bring you coverage.