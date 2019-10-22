Basketball Hall of Fame renovations update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is undergoing a major face lift, both inside and out. They said once its all over, it’ll be the most technologically advanced sports hall of fame in the country.

The Basketball Hall of Fame finished installing 860 new panels on its large dome on the outside of the building. Hall of Fame President John Doleva told 22News they’ll take the next several months to install state-of-the-art LED lighting for each panel.

Doleva said the new lighting will really make the hall of fame “pop” here in downtown Springfield.

“The projection lighting will be much easier for us to change should a bulb burn out or something happen to it,” he explained. “Also the amount of color that will be generated by LED lighting just by the twist of a knob–its a thousand different colors.”

Inside, Doleva told 22News they have completed their brand new “Hall of Honors,” which has more high-tech, interactive ways to showcase their hall of famers. They also have a brand new display from the NBA players association.

Doleva hopes to have the entire museum redone by June of 2020. The outside of the building is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2020.

Renovations are estimated to cost around $20 million, with most of that being privately funded.