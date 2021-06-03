Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout to be held at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said the teams participating in one-day quadruple-header will be North Carolina State vs. Richmond, Virginia Tech vs. St. Bonaventure, Charlotte vs. Wake Forest and East Carolina vs. Liberty. The event takes place on Friday, December 17, 2021.

“We’re very excited to be launching a collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to eight collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls.

As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.