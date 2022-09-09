SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The basketball world will be focused on Springfield this weekend as the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 is enshrined.

This year’s class of 16 honorees includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA all-star Tim Hardaway, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen, among others. The festivities got underway on September 9 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut then will move to Springfield on September 10.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony and that includes all presenters who are Hall of Famers themselves like Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Charles Barkley and John Calipari, just to name a few.

There will be a VIP reception at the Basketball Hall of Fame followed by a red carpet arrival at Springfield Symphony Hall where the enshrinement ceremony will be held at 7 on September 10. The event will be broadcast live on NBA TV.