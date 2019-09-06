Basketball world focused on Springfield for Enshrinement Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people are in Springfield this weekend, to celebrate Enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This year’s class is a diverse group, with players and coaches who have graced the hardwood here in Massachusetts, and around the world.

One of the big global stars is Serbian big man Vlade Diavic, who had a long, 16-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and Charlotte Hornets.

Here in Massachusetts, if you were a Celtics fan in the 1970’s and 80’s, the names Paul Westphal and Bill Fitch come to mind.

Westphal was drafted by the Celtics and became a key player in their 1974 championship team.

“I have great memories of living in Massachusetts,” Westphal told 22News on Thursday. “As old as I am, there’s people who saw me play and remember those Celtics teams. Once they embrace someone in Boston, they don’t forget.”

As a head coach, Fitch led the Celtics to a championship in 1981. He unfortunately could not make the trip this weekend, due to health issues.

Sidney Moncrief, Teresa Witherspoon, and Bobby Jones are some of the other big names in this year’s class. They will have a busy day Friday, with multiple community events going on in the city before enshrinement festivities begin at 6:30 Friday night at Symphony Hall.

Click here for a full list of inductees and presenters.