PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Orioles successfully invaded Pathfinder Regional Technical High School’s home turf on Thanksgiving day.

The Orioles outscored the Pioneers 44-7 at St. Joseph’s Field in the Thorndike section of Palmer.

Pathfinder came into the game with a 2-8 record, while the Orioles had a record of 6-5.