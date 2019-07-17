Belchertown’s Buffone, Sunderland’s Puchalski featured winners at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Chris Buffone out of Belchertown was declared the winner in the second 25 lap Street Stock feature on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway.

Greg Williams out of Turners Falls originally won the race but failed post-race inspection.

Buffone talked about the win to 22News, “It feels good. It’s a little bit of weight off of our shoulders. Running for points this year it helps especially to get the first win.”

Ed Lofland out of Granby finished in sixth. Michelle Leh out of Montague finished in eighth. Nate Nunez out of Westfield finished in 10th. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 11th.

David Greenslit took down the win in the makeup 25 lap Street Stock feature that was rained out from July 6.

Matt Kimball took down the win in the 50 lap NHSTRA Battle of the Belt Mini Stock race. Jon Fultz led early in the event as Emerson Cayer took the lead. Cayer led at the halfway point. There was a crash on the backstretch on lap 29 involving Pat Houle and Kevin McKnight. Matt Kimball took the lead in the closing laps winning the event.

Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished but a rules infraction was found during post race inspection disqualifying him from his third place finish. Agawam’s Kevin Cormier finished in fourth. Nathan Wenzel out of Granby finished in seventh. Shelby Avery out of Bernardston finished in ninth. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in 18th and Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in 20th.

Todd Patnode won the 50 lap Sportsman Modified event. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in third. Joel Monahan out of Whately finished in fourth. Ben Byrne out of Greenfield finished in fifth. Tyler Jarvenpaa out of Orange finished in eighth and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 12th.

Solomon Brow took down the win in the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman feature. It is six wins in a row for Brow. Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in third. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fourth. Dennis Stange out of Athol finished in seventh. Will Kuhn out of Springfield finished in tenth. Scott Beck out of Greenfield finished in 11th. Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in 12th.

Sunderland’s Jake Puchalski in victory lane Matthew Wiernasz Photo

Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland took down the win in the 15 lap Young Guns feature. Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in second. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in fifth.

The Granite State Legends from New Hampshire Motor Speedway made their appearance of the season. Shaun Buffington took down the win in the 25 lap feature.

Monadnock Speedway will have their summer break this weekend and return to action on Saturday, July 27th featuring the Iron Mike Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites.