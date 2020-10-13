Belchertown’s Chris Buffone wins Street Stock Open at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Belchertown’s Chris Buffone can remember coming to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park since he was little watching his uncles Mike and Tommy O’Sullivan race. On Friday night, he would race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the first time and win the 25 lap Street Stock Open.

Buffone would lead the first seven laps of the race. Jimmy Renfrew, Jr took the lead from Buffone. Renfrew’s car shut down on lap 10 as Buffone resumed the lead. The caution would come out for Ed Flanagan as his car stalled. Buffone and Alby Ovitt would be side by side for the restart. Ovitt’s car would shut down on the restart as he would bring it down on pit road. Chad Baxter would take the lead from Buffone on lap 18. The caution would return as Flanagan’s car stalled again with five laps remaining. On the restart, Baxter took the lead but had engine trouble as Buffone resumed the lead and went on and won the 25 lap Street Stock Open.

“I had the luck tonight. It was definitely on my side. I never run laps here,” Buffone said. “Watching to driving is definitely different. A lot of people say you don’t feel the speed. Unless you’re going backward and I wasn’t going backward. It’s definitely fast here. To get used to the speed is hard but I had a lot of help today. Pretty amazing.”

Buffone told 22News that during the last three to five laps was to hold on to second.

“That was in my mind. Hold second because he (Baxter) was driving from me at that point and then I saw the smoke getting down into (turn) one. Don’t hit the oil. He was up high getting into one and I didn’t see any oil but I knew it was probably there and he cut to the bottom to get to pit road as he should and I was already down there. I switched lanes. It was kind of chaos out of 2. Corey Hutchings was right there too and it made it interesting,” Buffone said.

Corey Hutchings would finish in second and Devon McConologue would finish in third.

Jared Roy took down the win in the 20 lap Mini Stock race. Ben Levangie took down the win in the 15 lap Vintage Modified event. Rick MacDowell won the STAR Late Models race and Alan Zemla won the STAR Modified event.