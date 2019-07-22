Bells repeats wins ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Christopher Bell was able to go back-to-back and win in the ROXOR 200 for the second year in a row in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Bell led 186 out of the 200 laps on Saturday afternoon.



” A race car driver is only as fast as the race car he sits in, so I’m very fortunate to be able to drive for this group of guys,” said 24-year-old Bell about his Joe Gibbs Racing team. “I got to ride from Thunder Road here to Loudon with one of my crew guys, and we were just talking about how thankful I am to be racing for them. It’s a dream come true to be racing with this group of people because they make me look good.”

Cole Custer finished in second.

Justin Allgaier finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News with the PJ1



” What was interesting was obviously the line. A lot of guys ran different lines especially as the day went on. I felt like for us the PJ1 kind of burning off as it does made our car better on the long run but it probably hurt us on the short run. It’s definitely making big transitions.” Said Allgaier

Tyler Reddick finished in fourth. Paul Menard finished in fifth. Chase Briscoe finished in sixth.



Ryan Truex finished in seventh. He talked about his race to 22News.



” We had a top-five car there the second half of the race. We just struggled to get track position. Had a hiccup on pit road last stop which cost us a few spots. You used up your tires so much on restarts. Once it strings out, it’s where you’re stuck. Really hard to pass. I am proud of my team for giving me another good car.” Said Truex



Brandon Jones finished in ninth. He talked about his race to 22News after 200 laps



” Brutal race. This was up there with Charlotte. Maybe a little bit hotter. All in all I think I am physically fine. Tough conditions man. You were really struggling to pass people. A lot of people slide jobbing.” Said Jones



Noah Gragson finished in 10th. He talked about the race to 22News after racing in the heat.



” I feel fine. Worked hard. Hopefully, get some speed. Probably the biggest struggle we’ve been all year any race track we’ve gone too. I am glad the checkered flag has thrown with the way we were running this weekend. Overall thankful to be racing in the Xfinity Series. Need to start getting some speed in our Camaro’s.” Said Gragson.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off to Iowa Speedway next weekend.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

