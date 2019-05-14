Berndt, Saunders, Pearl, Clement, take down wins in the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Eric Berndt took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified feature on Saturday afternoon in the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Troy Talman took the lead on the initial start. Nick Salva brought out the first caution on lap 2 for a spin in turn two.

On the restart, Talman would lead as Berndt took the lead from Talman on lap 4. The caution would return for multiple cars that included Matt Vassar, Ed Spiers, Andrew Molleur, and Chris Jones near turns three and four. Talman would be put back in the lead for the restart. Hines took the lead on the restart as Berndt took the lead from Hines on lap 8. The caution came back out on lap 12 for a pair of spins by Troy Talman and Dan Avery. Mike Christopher, Jr stopped to avoid both cars.

Berndt took the lead on the restart as Todd Owen was putting pressure on Berndt for the lead. The caution would return on lap 14 for two cars as Michael Rutkowski and Cory DiMatteo got together in turns 1 and 2. Wilbraham’s Glen Reen also had a flat tire during the caution. On the restart, the caution came back as Dan Avery and Glen Reen spun in turn 2 as Tony Membrino, Jr was also part of the caution.

Berndt took the lead on the restart and would never look back as he won his first SK Modified race of the season. Todd Owen finished in second and Michael Gervias, Jr finished in third.

Wilbraham’s Glen Reen finished in 11th and Hatfield’s Tyler Leary finished in 18th.

Cliff Saunders took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race. Saunders started from the pole. East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn moved into fourth place on lap 8. Saunders would dominate the race. The one caution came out with 10 laps to go as R.J. Surdell spun in turn 2. Darrell Keane would have the lead on the restart but Saunders resumed the lead and would go on to win the 30 lap Late Model race.

Kevin Gambacorta finished in second and East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn finished in third. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary finished in fourth. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in eighth. East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn finished in ninth and Ludlow’s Greg DeMone finished in 15th.

Alexander Pearl went on to win the 20 lap SK Lights race. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in sixth. Geoff Boisjolie out of Montgomery finished in 14th and Palmer’s Todd Douillard finished in 16th.

Matt Clement took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model event. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in second and Jeremy Lavoie was third. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action with the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series five divisions this Friday.